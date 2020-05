Ööpäevaga lisandus 8 positiivset testi

200424 -- WUHAN, April 24, 2020 -- Medical worker Ma Menglin R takes care of a COVID-19 patient whose nucleic acid test result has turned negative in a ward at the west campus of the Union Hospital affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, central China s Hubei Province, April 24, 2020. The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition in Wuhan, the central China city once hardest hit by the epidemic, has dropped to zero, a health official said Friday. CHINA-HUBEI-WUHAN-SEVERE COVID-19 CASES-ZERO CN ShenxBohan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

FOTO: Shen Bohan via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Xinhua