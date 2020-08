Minchanka MINSK's Olga Averyna (L) and Anna Shevchenko defend against Impel Gwardia Wroclaw during their volleyball match for the 4th Finals of the GM Capital Challenge Cup in Minsk, February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko (BELARUS - Tags: SPORT VOLLEYBALL)

FOTO: VASILY FEDOSENKO/REUTERS