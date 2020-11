Septembris sündis alkoholist puhkajate uus rekord

Ikla. 15.05.2020 Eesti-Läti piiri ületamine muutus taas vabaks. Inimesed saavad alkoholi osta. Temporary border control ended at Estonian-Latvian border from 15th of May. Temporary border control was needed due to coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak to reduce people moving between countries. As if 15th of May, for the residents of the baltic states the free movement in the area of Baltics is restored. Estonians are visiting Latvian border alcohol shops to buy cheaper alcohol. Foto Remo Tõnismäe, Postimees

