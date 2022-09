Kaitseminister Pevkur: Vene agressiooni tõttu on äärmiselt oluline arendada varajase hoiatuse ja kaitsesüsteeme

August 30, 2022, Prague, Czech Republic: Estonia's Defence minister Hanno Pevkur speaks to the media before the Informal Meeting of European Union Defence Ministers. The main discussed topic of the Informal Meeting of European Union Defence Ministers was Russian aggression against Ukraine and its impact on the security of the state members of the European Union. (Credit Image: © Tomas Tkacik/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

Foto: Tomas Tkacik