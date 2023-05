epa10614103 The entry from Estonia, Alika, arrives on the Turquoise Carpet for the Opening Ceremony of the 67th annual Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at The Walker Art Gallery in Liverpool, Britain, 07 May 2023. Liverpool is hosting the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. The 67th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) consists of two Semi-Finals, held on 09 and 11 May, and a Grand Final on 13 May 2023. EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN

Foto: Adam Vaughan