Eesti ostab Prantsusmaalt 12 ratastel liikurhaubitsat CAESAR

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 15, 2022 Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas. - France will send 12 further Caesar truck-mounted howitzers to Ukraine for its fight against Russian invaders, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on January 31, 2023. The artillery pieces, adding to 18 already delivered, would be financed from a 200-million-euro ($217-million) fund France set up to fund arms for Kyiv, Lecornu said in a joint Paris press conference with his Ukranian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Foto: Aris Messinis