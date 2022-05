Looduskaitseliste piirangute eest saab küsida toetust

COPENHAGEN ENVIRONMENT PHOTO PACKAGE Thousands of Glassfishes ( Parapriacanthus guentheri ) swim on the edge of the coral reef in the depth of Ras Mohammed protection area near Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, 06 July 2005. Glassfish are nocturnal in habit. By day, they live in schools of hundreds of individuals within caves or the darkness of shipwrecks, while at night they scatter into the dark in search of small prey. The Red Sea , enclosed by 2000 kilometres of coast line in between the Arabic peninsula and the African continent, is one of the most fascinating natural environments of the world. Its waters are populated by an incredible variety of beautiful fish, shell fish, coral reefs and invertenrates, many of which are endemic and live only in this environment. AFP PHOTO / TARIK TINAZAY

Foto: TARIK TINAZAY/AFP